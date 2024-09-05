Rajasthan HC grants bail to 2022 Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder accused Mohammed Javed

The Rajasthan high court on Thursday granted bail to Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in the brutal killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal in 2022.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Javed from Udaipur on July 22, 2022.



On June 28 that year, a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed at his shop for supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.



The accused captured the brutal killing on their mobile phones and also issued a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The duo posed with the knives used in the killing. They were arrested hours after the crime that day. The Rajasthan high court on Thursday granted bail to Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in the brutal killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal in 2022

Javed's role in Kanhaiya Lal killing

According to the NIA, Javed had played a crucial role in the murder conspiracy by conducting a recce and passing on information about Kanhaiya Lal's presence at his shop to both Attari and Ghous Mohammed before the killing.

Plot to kill Kanhaiya was hatched 8 days before attack

According to a Hindustan Times report, the conspiracy to kill Kanhaiya Lal through an ISIS-style beheading was hatched on June 20.



Kanhaiya's killer Ghous Mohammed had told the interrogators that the decision to kill the tailor was taken at a meeting, but those who attended the huddle are denying that any such move was discussed.

Ghous Mohammed said that he volunteered volunteered to decapitate Kanhaiya Lal with others present agreeing to provide legal, logistical, or financial support to the families of the murderers after the crime.

Pak link to brutal killing

HT had learnt that investigations revealed an international link to the killers, the Karachi-based Dawat-e-Islami.



Ghous Mohammed was invited to Pakistan by the senior functionaries of Dawat-e-Islami in 2014.

The Karachi-based Dawat-e-Islami's main aim is to spread the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah with the objective of advocating Shariah globally. It has a huge following in Pakistan and is committed to supporting the blasphemy law in the Islamic Republic.

Mohammed stayed in Karachi for 40 days. He had visited Saudi Arabia for Umrah in 2013 and 2019.