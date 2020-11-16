e-paper
Home / India News / ‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal

‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal

We have been together since 1980, Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 20:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bhanwarlal Meghwal had suffered brain haemorrhage in May following which the right side of his body had paralysed. (HT)
Bhanwarlal Meghwal had suffered brain haemorrhage in May following which the right side of his body had paralysed. (HT)
         

Rajasthan minister of social justice and empowerment Bhanwarlal Meghwal passed away on Monday after prolonged illness. The 71-year-old Congress leader suffered brain haemorrhage in May following which the right side of his body had paralysed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the demise of the veteran leader.

“Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan. In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

“Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength. May his soul RIP,” chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

 

Recently, his daughter Banarasi Devi had passed away due to cardiac arrest.

