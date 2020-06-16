e-paper
Rajasthan minister joins party men 3 days before Rajya Sabha polls

Congress has herded all its Rajasthan MLAs at a Jaipur hotel and accused BJP of trying to destabilise the state government. 

india Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is himself staying at the hotel in Jaipur to guard his flock of MLAs against alleged poaching efforts. (HT Photo/Representative)
         

Rajasthan food and civil supplies minister Ramesh Meena finally on Tuesday evening joined other Congress law-makers from the state, six days after they were put up at a Jaipur luxury hotel to safeguard against possible defection or poaching ahead of June 19 Rajya Sabha polls.

Meena said he was joining his party men after apprising the party leadership in Delhi of his certain demands related to the public.

The state Congress had had moved the legislatures to the hotel on Wednesday. Even chief minister Ashok Gehlot himself has been staying at the hotel to thwart any possible bid by political rivals to destabilise his government.

“I had some general demands and I have apprised the party leaders about it. I had some problems which are connected with people, which has been communicated to Delhi,” said Meena, addressing newspersons before entering the hotel.

He said that he has got assurance that the party will look into his demands. However, he refused to comment on the demands, saying “I will tell once the (RS polls) result come”.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

When asked about the party’s charges of horse trading and the Congress MLAs being approached with offer to switch side in exchange for cash, Meena said, “I am not aware of any such thing.”

On Meena’s absence from the hotel housing the Congress group, the AICC general secretary Avinash Pande had stated that Meena was away from the camp due to some personal reasons and has assured the party of his full support.

Party officials, not wanting to be named, claimed that two AICC leaders had a long meeting with Meena, who proceeded to the hotel after their assurances.

