5-state elections in numbers: Check imp dates, demographics, EC announcements

The Election Commission of India has announced the complete schedule for the assembly elections in five states -- Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. The upcoming round of assembly polls will begin on November 7 and end on November 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 3. Here's all you need to know about the elections.

Elections (PTI file image)

Mizoram is the smallest among the states going to polls. It has 40 assembly constituencies (General-1, SC-nil, ST-39) in total. The size of the electorate is 8.52 lakh, including 4.39 lakh women. The number of first-time voters is 50,611. The number of voters aged 80 and above is 8490, including 578 centenarians (those aged 100 and above). The gender ratio is 1063.

Chhattisgarh has 90 assembly constituencies (General-51, SC-10, ST-29). The size of the electorate is 2.03 crore, including 1.02 crore women. Around 7.23 lakh people will be eligible to vote for the first time. The number of voters aged 80 and above is 1.86 lakh, including 2462 centenarians. The gender ratio is 1012.

Madhya Pradesh is the biggest state going to polls in this round of the assembly elections in terms of the number of assembly seats. The state has 230 states, including 25 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 47 reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. The state has a whopping 2.72 crore female voters, including 22.36 lakh first-time voters. 6.53 lakh eligible voters are aged above 6.53 lakh, including 5124 centenarians.

Over 5.25 crore voters, including 2.52 crore women, in Rajasthan will be eligible to choose their representatives in 200 constituencies (SC-24, ST-35). Those aged 80 and above are 11.78 lakh, including 17,241 centenarians.

Telangana is the youngest state among the five. It has 119 seats (SC-19, ST-12). The size of the electorate is 3.17 crore, including 1.58 crore women.

The total number of people eligible to vote in these 5 states is 16.14 crore.

The Election Commission, in its presentation, highlighted the participation of youths in the poll process. It said there would be 60 lakh people eligible to vote for the first time. 15.39 lakh people are eligible to participate in elections due to amendment on qualifying dates. 2900 polling stations across the five states will be managed by youths.

The Election Commission said they have improved the electoral roll gender ratio in all states compared to the 2018 elections. In total, 23.6 lakh women electors have been added in these states.

In total, 1.77 lakh polling booths will be installed. The Election Commission will ensure webcasting on 1.01 lakh polling stations.

Mizoram will have 1276 polling stations, Chhattisgarh 24,109 stations, Madhya Pradesh 64,523 stations, Rajasthan 51,756 and Telangana 35,356 stations.

Women will be in command at 8192 stations.

A total of 940 border check posts will be set up to check the flow of illicit cash, liquor and other forms of inducements. 15 check posts will be set up in Mizoram, 105 in Chhattisgarh, 315 in Madhya Pradesh, 357 in Rajasthan and 148 in Telangana.

The Election Commission said in order to conduct inducement-free elections, it will ensure a strict vigil over suspicious online cash transfers through wallets. It will carry out joint operations by central and state enforcement directorates. It will ensure that cargo movement through non-scheduled chartered flights is thoroughly checked.

Election schedule

Mizoram

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification -- 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Making Nominations -- 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Date of Poll 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Counting 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed by 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Chhattisgarh

Phase 1 (1-20 Acs)

Date of Issue of Gazette - 13th October, 2023.

Last date of making nominations -- 20th October, 2023.

Date for scrutiny of nominations -- 21st October, 2023.

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures -- 23rs October 2023.

Date of poll -- 7th November

Date of counting -- 3rd December

Date before which election shall be completed -- 5th December

Phase 2 (20-70 Acs)

Date of Issue of Gazette - 21st October, 2023.

Last date of making nominations -- 30 th October, 2023.

Date for scrutiny of nominations -- 31st October, 2023.

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures -- 2nd November

Date of poll -- 17th November

Date of counting -- 3rd December

Date before which election shall be completed -- 5th December

Poll Events Madhya Pradesh ( All 230 ACs)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification - 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Making Nominations - 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations - 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures - 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll - 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting - 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be competed -- 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Poll Events Rajasthan ( All 200 ACs)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification-30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Making Nominations-6th November, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations-7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures-9th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll-23rd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting- 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed- 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Poll Events Telangana ( All 119 ACs)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification-3rd November, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Making Nominations-10th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of nominations-13th November, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures- 15th November, 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll-30th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting-3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed-5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

