Rajasthan police arrest two who allegedly stole 400-year-old Krishna idol

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:49 IST

Police in Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Saturday arrested two men who had allegedly stole a 400-year-old idol of lord Krishna made of sapphire from Parli village.

Tonk’s superintendent of police (SP) Adrash Sidhu said that on Thursday around 11:30 am, the priest of the temple had left for some personal work. Around 20 minutes later, his daughter found the antique idol missing after which she informed her father and other villagers.

Sidhu said that an FIR was registered on the complaint of villagers and special teams were formed to probe the matter.

“The idol was antique and made of sapphire. Forensic science laboratory team and senior official were rushed to the spot. The cyber cell of Tonk district also put the phones of suspects under surveillance. Statements of nearby shop owners, workers, people living close to area were also recorded, CCTV footage and record of people who have been arrested in theft cases was analyzed,” said Sidhu.

The officer said that after a probe, police on Saturday arrested two accused indentified as Soorajmal Jangid (53), native of Jaipur and Satyanaarayan alias Shaitan (42) who is from Tonk.

“During investigation police came to know that the two accused had surveyed the temple in past few days and had also met the priest of temple for astrological purpose. On the day of the incident, the accused knew that the priest will leave the temple around 11:30 am as it was his routine schedule. Both the accused came on motorbike stole the idol, wrapped it in a cloth and fled the spot,” Sidhu said.

Police are trying to find out whom they were planning to sell the idol.