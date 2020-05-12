e-paper
Rajasthan records 47 new Covid-19 positive cases, 2 deaths

The desert state also reported two fresh Covid-19 related deaths – one each from Jalore and Bikaner districts -- as the overall toll rose to 115.

jaipur Updated: May 12, 2020 10:46 IST
Sachin Saini
Jaipur
Stranded migrant workers register for buses to their native state – Rajasthan, during lockdown.
Stranded migrant workers register for buses to their native state – Rajasthan, during lockdown.(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
         

Rajasthan recorded 47 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases till 9 am on Tuesday, of which 32 are from Udaipur district alone, followed by Jaipur (8), Kota (3) and one each from Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Sikar, and Hanumangarh.

The desert state also reported two fresh Covid-19 related deaths – one each from Jalore and Bikaner districts -- as the overall toll rose to 115.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

On Monday, the state saw one of the highest single-day spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases, as 174 more people tested positive, of whom 49 were from Udaipur district, which has emerged as one of the hotspots in Rajasthan.

The state also reported five fresh Covid-19 related deaths the same day, two each from Jaipur and Pali and one from Ajmer. Sixty six Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals and another 83 have recovered, state health department officials said.

The state has reported 3,988 Covid-19 positive cases so far, of which 1,551 are active cases and 2,059 patients have been discharged.

The desert state’s 20 out of 33 districts have reported Covid-19 positive cases till date.

Earlier on May 4, 175 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported but on Monday the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, was for the first time reported from 20 districts in the state.

Official figures showed that new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday have been detected from Udaipur (49) Jaipur (28), Jodhpur (13), Ajmer (12), Alwar (11), Kota (9), Nagaur (9), Sirohi (7), Jalore (6), Pali (5), Chittorgarh (5), Rajsamand (4), Barmer (3), Bharatpur (3), Tonk (2), Dausa (2), Karauli (2), Jaisalmer (2), Churu (1), and Dungarpur (1).

The state health department authorities have collected 1.76 lakh swab samples to date.

