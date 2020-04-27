Rajasthan reports 49 new Covid-19 positive cases, total tally at 2,234

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 17:15 IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 49 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Monday, as the state’s total tally rose to 2,234, along with five more fresh deaths, including four in Jaipur and one in Bharatpur. The state has reported 46 Covid-19 related deaths so far.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, state health department, said of the 49 new Covid-19 cases, 19 were reported from Jaipur, Tonk (8), Jhalawar (9), Kota (4), Jodhpur (6) and one each from Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, and Ajmer.

Singh said a 28-year-old youth from Jaipur’s walled city, who was admitted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on April 24, died on Sunday. He was suffering from coronary heart disease and Hepatitis B.

A 62-year-old woman, also a resident of the walled city and suffering from hypertension and diabetes, died on the same day. A 24-year-old woman was brought dead to the SMS Hospital on Sunday after she delivered a baby in another hospital. She tested Covid-19 positive after her death.

The state health department is awaiting the details of the other two deaths that occurred on Sunday.

A constable of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), who was posted at the main entrance of the police headquarters in Jaipur, is one of the 19 new Covid-19 positive cases from the state capital. He is a resident of the walled city, and 31 of his colleagues, who live in the same barrack, have been quarantined, Singh said. “The police headquarters and the barracks were sanitised after the RAC constable tested Covid-19 positive,” he added.

The latest data showed that Jaipur tops the state list with 827 Covid-19 positive cases, followed by Jodhpur (370), Kota (162), Tonk (123), Ajmer (124), Nagaur (113) and Bharatpur (110).

Singh, however, said the rate of the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, has declined significantly since the second phase of the ongoing nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from April 15 for another 19 days till May 3 to contain the spread of the viral outbreak, were imposed.

He said that if the infection rate held the line like that of the first phase of the 21-day lockdown, then the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state would have risen to 3,377.

So far, 669 people have recovered and 313 have been discharged from hospitals, he added.