Rajasthan results LIVE: Sojat (SC), Pali, Marwar Junction, Bali, Sumerpur, Osian, Bhopalgarh (SC), Bilara (SC)
Live

Rajasthan results LIVE: Sojat (SC), Pali, Marwar Junction, Bali, Sumerpur, Osian, Bhopalgarh (SC), Bilara (SC)

Dec 03, 2023 06:52 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Sojat (SC), Pali, Marwar Junction, Bali, Sumerpur, Osian, Bhopalgarh (SC), Bilara (SC) on December 3, 2023

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Pali area constitutes - Sojat, Pali, Marwar Junction, Bali, Sumerpur, Osian, Bhopalgarh and Bilara.

Women in queue to vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Counting to begin for Pali area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading CandidatePartyVote Margins
Sojat (SC)Counting to Begin

Keep track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage Link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    Rajasthan poll results Pali constituencies: Counting to begin at 8 am

rajasthan assembly election assembly election result
Sunday, December 03, 2023
