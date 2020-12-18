Rajasthan’s Churu logs minimum temperature of -0.3 degrees Celsius, coldest in plains

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 18:51 IST

Chilly northern winds from the Himalayas brought down the mercury in Rajasthan. The mercury dipped to -2.5 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, while in the plains, Churu was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum of -0.3 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature at other places was below 7 degrees Celsius and many areas reeled under cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in the night.

The Met department has predicted several areas in the north and north-west would see a cold wave and the same cold conditions would continue to prevail for the next three days.

Sikar and Pilani shivered at 1.0 and 1.5 degree respectively, while Bhilwara at 2.1, Vansasthali (2.7), Chittorgarh (3.5), Ganganagar (5.2), Bikaner (4.3), Jaislamer (5.7), Alwar (6.8), Jodhpur (5.7), Barmer (6.9), Kota (5.3), and Jaipur (6.2) degrees respectively.