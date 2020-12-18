e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan’s Churu logs minimum temperature of -0.3 degrees Celsius, coldest in plains

Rajasthan’s Churu logs minimum temperature of -0.3 degrees Celsius, coldest in plains

The Met department has predicted several areas in the north and north-west would see a cold wave and the same cold conditions would continue to prevail for the next three days.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 18:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The mercury dipped to -2.5 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, while in the plains, Churu was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum of -0.3 degrees Celsius.
The mercury dipped to -2.5 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, while in the plains, Churu was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum of -0.3 degrees Celsius. (HT PHOTO.)
         

Chilly northern winds from the Himalayas brought down the mercury in Rajasthan. The mercury dipped to -2.5 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, while in the plains, Churu was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum of -0.3 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature at other places was below 7 degrees Celsius and many areas reeled under cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in the night.

The Met department has predicted several areas in the north and north-west would see a cold wave and the same cold conditions would continue to prevail for the next three days.

Sikar and Pilani shivered at 1.0 and 1.5 degree respectively, while Bhilwara at 2.1, Vansasthali (2.7), Chittorgarh (3.5), Ganganagar (5.2), Bikaner (4.3), Jaislamer (5.7), Alwar (6.8), Jodhpur (5.7), Barmer (6.9), Kota (5.3), and Jaipur (6.2) degrees respectively.

tags
top news
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, says health ministry
Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, says health ministry
99.9% Congress members want Rahul Gandhi as President: Randeep Surjewala
99.9% Congress members want Rahul Gandhi as President: Randeep Surjewala
Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers
Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers
Hathras woman was gang-raped, killed: CBI chargesheet
Hathras woman was gang-raped, killed: CBI chargesheet
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In