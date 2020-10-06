e-paper
Rajasthan's Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi dies of post-Covid complications

Rajasthan’s Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi dies of post-Covid complications

Kaislash Trivedi’s family said he had tested negative for Covid-19 but continued to have problems in the lungs.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 12:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan's Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi died at a Gurugram hospital on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
Rajasthan’s Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi died at a Gurugram hospital on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Congress legislator from Rajasthan’s Sahara constituency in Bhilwara, Kailash Trivedi, died of post-Covid-19 complications at a private hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday morning, doctors said.

The Rajasthan government had moved him to the hospital five days ago by an air ambulance. He was 65.

Trivedi tested positive for Covid-19 a month ago and was treated at Bhilwara and Jaipur government hospitals. He died at the Gurugram hospital around 8 am Tuesday.

His family said Trivedi had tested negative for Covid-19 but continued to have problems in the lungs. Doctors said it was post-Covid-19 complication.

He was MLA from Sahara thrice and had a political legacy. Most of his family members were elected to panchayati raj institutions. His father Bhanwar Lal Trivedi was pradhan of Raipur panchayat samiti. Kailash Trivedi was also elected pradhan from this panchayat samiti after his father, and he contested his first Assembly election in 2003, and won it.

Trivedi lost his second election in 2008 but won 2013 and 2018 elections, representing Sahara for three terms.

His wife, Gayatri Trivedi and uncle Shyam Trivedi also served as pradhan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sahara, Bhilwara MLA and Congress leader Kailash Trivedi. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and supporters. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and others Congress leaders also condoled the death of the legislator.

Following Trivedi’s death, the strength of the Congress in the 200-member Assembly has come down to 106.

