e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan tally at 2,234 with 83 new Covid cases; toll at 46

Rajasthan tally at 2,234 with 83 new Covid cases; toll at 46

india Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Jaipur: The number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan mounted to 2,234 as 49 more people were diagnosed with the disease on Monday while the death toll from the pandemic rose to 56 with five fresh fatalities.

Additional chief secretary (health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said of the 49 new cases, 19 were reported from Jaipur, eight from Tonk, nine from Jhalawar, four from Kota, six from Jodhpur and one each from Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, and Ajmer.

A constable posted at the main gate of the police headquarters is among the 19 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jaipur. His 31 colleagues have been quarantined while the police headquarters has been sanitised.

Jaipur has the highest cases in the state (827) followed by Jodhpur (370), Kota (162), Tonk (123), Ajmer (124), Nagaur (113) and Bharatpur (110).

Singh said the rate of infection during the second phase of the national lockdown has declined in Rajasthan. He said as per projections of the health department, if the increase in the infection rate continued at the same rate as was during the first phase of the lockdown, then the number of cases would have been 3,377. “But the effective measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of the virus has limited the case.”

He said 669 people have recovered from the disease and 313 discharged from hospitals. As many as 87,777 samples have been tested of which 80,830 have tested negative.

top news
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper