e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh tests Covid-19 positive

Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh tests Covid-19 positive

In the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday, he asked all MLAs and MP to get tested for the infection.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.(TWITTER.)
         

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday.

In a tweet, the minister said, “On seeing some symptoms, I got the coronavirus test done and my report came positive. I request those, who have come in contact with me in the past few days, get themselves tested.”

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him a speedy recovery. He tweeted, “Wishing my ministerial colleague Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, speedy recovery from Covid-9. May he get well soon.”

In the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by the CM on Sunday, he asked all MLAs and MP to get tested.

“Recently some MPs and MLAs of the state have been detected Covid-19 positive. In view of this, as precaution, all MP-MLAs should get their test done to avoid the infection. The MPs-MLAs continue to interact with the people as public representatives. In such a case, it would be appropriate to conduct a coronavirus check for them and for the safety of the people they meet,” said Gehlot in the meeting.

Former food and civil supply minister Ramesh Meena also tested Covid-19 positive today, while former tourism minister Vishvendra Singh is recovering.

Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 1,037.

The state also reported 603 new cases of the coronavirus till Sunday morning. The total number of people infected by Covid-19 is at 79,380 in the state, of these 14,730 people are under treatment and 62,768 people have been discharged after treatment.

tags
top news
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
‘My conscience does not permit’: SC judge Arun Mishra declines farewell invites
‘My conscience does not permit’: SC judge Arun Mishra declines farewell invites
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In