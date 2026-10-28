Cyclone Arnab starts landfall process along Andhra Pradesh coast, triggers heavy rain and strong winds

Cyclone Arnab's landfall process started along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday around 1:10am, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to several areas, the Indian Meteorological Department said. A view of unusual rough sea conditions along the coast under the impact of Cyclone Arnab, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

In its bulletin issued at 1.10am on October 28, the IMD said Arnab’ was moving westwards over the west central Bay of Bengal, close to the Andhra Pradesh coast and Yanam, at a speed of 10 kmph.

IMD estimated the storm’s intensity at 125-135 kmph, with gusts reaching 150 kmph.

The storm is expected to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, south of Yanam, between 2 am and 4 am. Winds are likely to gradually weaken after landfall.

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Authorities remain on high alert as rescue and relief teams continue to monitor the situation and take precautionary measures to minimise the impact of the severe cyclonic storm.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha had stepped up preparations on Tuesday ahead of the expected landfall of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab, with thousands of people moved to safety, nearly 4,000 cyclone shelters readied and at least 50 trains cancelled across the region.

Air travel impacted Air travel was also affected, with at least 21 flights cancelled at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports on Tuesday. The cancellations affected services to Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa. An official said 15 flights scheduled to operate from Vijayawada airport on Wednesday had also been cancelled.

Also read: Cyclone Arnab: Why Bay of Bengal storms tend to form after the monsoon