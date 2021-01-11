Rajasthan: Woman strangled to death in Jaipur, probe on
A 55-year-old woman, the sister of a Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officer, was allegedly murdered in Jaipur on Monday morning. Police suspect that the woman was strangled to death.
The police said Vidya Devi, the sister of RAS officer Yugantar Sharma, lived alone.
“Devi was a widow and used to live alone. Around 7am, her neighbours saw her collecting milk at her doorstep . An hour later, when her colleagues called her, she didn’t respond, after which they informed her brother Sharma. When he reached the spot, the police was informed too,” said Anand Shrivastava, commissioner of police (CP), Jaipur city.
The CP added that when police entered the house around 10.15 am, they found the woman dead with her hands and legs tied with a shawl around a railing in the house.
“It appears that the woman was strangulated. However, the medical report will reveal the exact cause of death. But there were no visible signs of resistance and nothing was stolen from the house which indicates that Devi was killed by someone she knew,” Shrivastava said.
A team of 50 policemen, including DCP Crime Digant Anand, DCP South Harendra Mahawar, additional DCPs Suilesh Chaudhary, Avnish Kumar, district special team, special team of commissionerate, four assistant commissioners of police, and six circle inspectors are involved in the investigation.
The police teams are interrogating the entire colony. Footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras is being scanned to nab the accused while the mobile phone of the victim is also been checked for clues.
