Rajeev Verma appointed chief secretary of Delhi | About the IAS officer

Senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Delhi, read a government order on Sunday. Verma will be replacing incumbent Dharmendra who will reitre on September 30. Rajeev Verma is a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer. (HT Photo)

"With the approval of the competent authority, Rajeev Verma, IAS, AGMUT cadre, 1992 batch, is hereby transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi and posted as chief secretary, GNCTD, w.e.f. 01.10.2025 or from the date of joining, whichever is later," read the official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday evening.

Who is Rajeev Verma?

Rajeev Verma is a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer. Ahead of his posting to Delhi, Verma served as the Chief Secretary to the government of Chandigarh since January 29, 2024.

He was appointed as Chandigarh's chief secretary after he served as the Advisor To The Administrator Additional Secretary in the union territory from 2022 to 2024.

Verma will assume charge from October 1.

As per reports, the IAS officer holds an MTech degree from IIT.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Verma has previously served in the Delhi government as the Finance and Revenue Secretary from 2018 to 2022.

Along with this, he has also held key posts in Delhi’s Transport department, and at the rank of secretary and additional secretary level at other departments in the national capital.

Over his 30 year long bureaucratic career, Verma has also served in other key posts in the Central government such as the the Defence Ministry, Power Ministry and Health and Family Welfare Ministry.