Rajinikanth praises ‘efficient’ Kamal Haasan, but says their paths are different

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Friday praised Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan, saying the “efficient” star will earn people’s confidence.

Responding to Haasan launching MNM at Madurai on Wednesday, Rajinikanth, who is also set to take the political plunge, said though he and Haasan would be taking different paths, their destination would be only public welfare.

“Though, all (of us) tread different paths, what matters is public welfare. Kamal is efficient. He will earn people’s confidence,” he said.

The February 21 launch of Haasan’s party was “very nice,” and was well organised, he said, adding that he had already wished the ‘Vishwaroopam’ star on his political journey but has once again extended his greetings after the launch of the MNM.

On Sunday, days ahead of the launch of his political party, Haasan had met Rajinikanth and held discussions, and later met DMK President M Karunanidhi.