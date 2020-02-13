Rajiv Bansal is Air India’s next chairman and managing director

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 20:23 IST

Air India on Thursday got a new chief after senior bureaucrat Rajiv Bansal was appointed as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of the national carrier, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

A 1988-batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, Bansal is serving as present additional secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as chairman and managing director, Air India in the rank and pay of additional secretary, the order said, without mentioning further details.

Bansal succeeds Ashwani Lohani who has completed his one year tenure.

The ACC has also appointed Debasish Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, as secretary, department of financial services. The cabinet committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has approved his appointment in place of Rajiv Kumar, who superannuates this month end.