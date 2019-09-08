After wife Nalini, Murugan, also serving sentence in Rajiv assassination case, seeks parole

india

More than 40 days after Rajiv Gandhi murder case convict Nalini Sriharan was released on parole on July 25 for her daughter Harithra Sriharan’s wedding preparation, her husband, V Sriharan alias Murugan, who is also serving a life sentence in the same case applied for parole on similar grounds .

“As Murugan wants to prepare for his daughter Harithra’s marriage, he sent a petition seeking one-month parole,” Murugan’s advocate P Pugazhendhi confirmed on Sunday adding that the Tamil Nadu prison’s department was responding positively to the request.

“Murugan sent his petition on Wednesday. We were told that the prison’s department officials are processing his request,” he added.

When asked whether Murugan would approach the Madras High Court for parole like Nalini, Pugazhendhi replied in negative.

If the prison’s department clears Murugan’s petition, he will stay in Brahmupuram in Vellore, the convict’s counsel said. Attempts made by HT to contact prison’s department were unanswered.

In Nalini’s case, the prison’s department had initially rejected her parole, which was later granted by the High Court. Her one month parole was later extended by three weeks by the HC on August 22 on her request. Nalini is staying in a house of Singa Rayar, deputy general secretary of Dravida Iyakka Tamilar Peravai in Sathuvacherry, Vellore.

During her parole, Nalini met Murugan in prison for 45 minutes on August 27. They had discussed their daughter’s marriage arrangements, said sources

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by a woman LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near Chennai. Besides Nalini and Murugan, others convicted for life in the case are Suthenthira Raja alias Santhan, AG Perarivalan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar and Ravichandran.

