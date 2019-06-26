Rajiv Gandhi case convict to argue for parole in person

More than 27 years after her incarceration for the 1991 assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, life convict Nalini Sriharan is set to argue her cause for six months’ parole before a division bench of the Madras high court on July 5.

Brushing aside objections raised by the Tamil Nadu government, a bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday granted permission to argue her case and directed the superintendent of the Vellore Special Prison for Women to make arrangements to escort her to the court.

On June 11, the bench had maintained that Sriharan had the right to argue her case in person. “The plea for arguing one’s case in person could not be turned down. If needed, special security arrangements should be made,” it said, rejecting objections raised by the government. The court said she should be produced before it at 2.15 pm on July 5 to argue her case for parole.

