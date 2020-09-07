e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress’ Rajiv Gandhi quiz for youth in UP; laptop, tablet among prizes

Congress’ Rajiv Gandhi quiz for youth in UP; laptop, tablet among prizes

The Congress began the quiz last year with the aim of winning over young voters, holding it in the physical mode in the inaugural year.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 09:51 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal
Pankaj Jaiswal
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Participation is open for people between the ages of 16 and 22 years. Already, five lakh aspirants have registered and the process is on. (HT File photo)
Participation is open for people between the ages of 16 and 22 years. Already, five lakh aspirants have registered and the process is on. (HT File photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is set to hold its annual Rajiv Gandhi quiz contest online on September 13 and 14.

The Congress began the quiz last year with the aim of winning over young voters, holding it in the physical mode in the inaugural year.

“But this time, the quiz is going to be online. Last year, the first edition was physical and five lakh youth participated. But this time because of it being online, the participation is likely to cross 15 lakh. We have attractive prizes for the winners — a laptop to the first position holder in each of the 75 districts. Tablet, smartphone (will be given) to the second and third prize winners, respectively. Apart from this, there will be a large number of consolation prizes, including a mobile recharge,” said Dheeraj Gujar, national secretary and UP in-charge of Congress.

UPCC spokesperson Ashok Singh said: “The contest would be themed on late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi ji. It will be held online on September 13 and 14.”

“The preparation for the quiz competition will enable participants to know more about the personality and achievements of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Participation is open for people between the ages of 16 and 22 years. Already, five lakh aspirants have registered and the process is on,” said Singh.

Post the quiz competition, the party will establish communication with the young participants, said Singh.

tags
top news
India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million
India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Can Delhi sustain its clean air, blue sky days?
Can Delhi sustain its clean air, blue sky days?
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In