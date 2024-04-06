 Rajnath Singh draws MS Dhoni parallel to taunt Rahul Gandhi, says… | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Rajnath Singh draws MS Dhoni parallel to taunt Rahul Gandhi, says…

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 10:11 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections: Rajnath Singh had earlier said that Rahul Gandhi vowed not to stop until he ‘finished’ the Congress.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday mocked Rahul Gandhi, equating him to Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that like Dhoni in cricket, Gandhi was the ‘best finisher’ of Indian politics.

"I sometimes wonder why this is happening, and I reach this conclusion. Who is the best finisher in cricket? (After people replied) Dhoni. If anyone asks me who is the best finisher in Indian politics, I will say it is Rahul Gandhi. This is the reason several leaders have left Congress," PTI quoted Singh as saying during a rally in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal.

Earlier, Singh had taken a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader had vowed not to stop until he ‘finished’ the grand old party.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha polls: Rajnath Singh jumps on ‘moye moye’ trend to mock opposition

The Congress' relationship with corruption can be described by the song "Tu Chal Mein Aai" (I will follow you) in the Salman Khan- starrer "Maine Pyar Kiya," the minister said.

While defending ‘One Nation, One Election’ pitch, Rajnath Singh said that it will save time and resources and also strengthen Indian democracy.

“When in power, Congress made several promises, and had they been fulfilled even partially, India would have become a powerful country long ago,” Singh said. The BJP, on the other hand, fulfilled all its promises in ten years," Singh said.

ALSO READ: Modi govt pulled 25 crore people out of poverty: Rajnath
"See all our manifestoes, and (one will find) we did what we said. We have been saying since 1984 that we will construct a Ram temple (in Ayodhya)....The opposition was asking for a date. Now consecration (of the idol) has taken place," he said.

The seven phase Lok Sabha elections will begin from April 19. The remaining phases will be held on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

(With PTI inputs)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

