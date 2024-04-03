Lok Sabha polls: Rajnath Singh jumps on viral ‘moye moye’ trend to mock opposition

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday jumped on the viral ‘moye moye’ trend while poking fun at the opposition INDIA bloc. Addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad, Rajnath Singh said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will struggle to face the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections as “desh ki janta moye moye kar degi”. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

"Several Opposition parties came together to fight and defeat the BJP. However, you can all see that this is an alliance of convenience of some self-serving Opposition leaders. However, they can't even face up to the NDA even if they are united. Is desh ki janata iska bhi moye moye kar degi (the people will make the Opposition come a cropper in the elections)," the minister said.

What is ‘moye moye’?

The 'moye moye' craze took off from a Serbian song that became a sensation on TikTok and quickly spread like wildfire across social media platforms. The catchy song, originally titled 'Dzanum', was released by Serbian singer-songwriter Teya Dora. Although commonly perceived as 'Moye Moye', it's crucial to note that she is actually singing "Moye More".

The song's lyrics convey anguish, despair, and nightmares, yet in India, netizens embraced it, integrating it into their humorous Instagram reels and memes on social media platforms.

Rajnath Singh in Ghaziabad

Singh was campaigning for BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Ghaziabad Atul Garg, who got the ticket after Union minister and the sitting BJP MP Gen (retd) VK Singh withdrew from the fray for the parliamentary elections. Garg is currently a member of the state legislative assembly from Ghaziabad.

Seeking votes for the BJP candidate, Rajnath Singh invoked the repatriation of the Indian nationals stranded in war-hit Ukraine and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the return of 22,500 Indian students after speaking with foreign leaders.

"We should all be proud of how the war (between Russia and Ukraine) was stopped for four-and-a-half hours to enable the passage of 22,500 Indian children from Ukraine. This is India," he said.

To be sure, the ministry of external affairs has denied the oft-repeated claim by the BJP that Russia briefly stopped the war in Ukraine for India.