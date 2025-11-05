Rajnath on Rahul's Armed Forces ‘controlled by 10%’ claim: ‘Don’t drag our Army into politics':

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched criticism against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks claiming Indian Army was “controlled by 10 per cent”. "Our army soldiers have only one religion. That religion is 'Sainya Dharma'," Rajnath said (ANI)

“Don't drag our army into politics. Whenever this country has faced a crisis, our soldiers have raised India's head high by demonstrating their bravery and valour,” Rajnath said while addressing a public rally in Bihar's Banka, according to ANI news agency.

Rahul's remarks were made in Bihar's Kutumba, wherein he alleged that Indian Army is “under the control of 10% of the country's population”.

“All the bank's money goes to them, they get all the jobs, and they even dominate most positions in bureaucracy. They control everything….They even have control over the army. And you will not find 90% of the population anywhere,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul alleged that despite the marginalised communities – including Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, and minorities – forming 90 per cent of the population, they are underrepresented in corporates, bureaucracy, judiciary and other key sectors.

“…If you look at the 500 biggest companies in corporate India, such as Adani and Ambani, you will not find backward, extremely backward, Dalit, Mahadalit, minority, or tribal individuals there,” Rahul said.

Rajnath says BJP supports reservations, but ‘army soldiers have only one religion’ The Defence Minister said that there should be reservation, adding that the BJP supports it. However, he said that the Armed Forces have only one religion.

“But about the Army?... Our army soldiers have only one religion. That religion is 'Sainya Dharma'. There is no other religion besides this," ANI quoted Rajnath as saying.

He further alleged that the politics of “caste, sect, and religion” had harmed the country, and said that all sections of society must be uplifted. “We aim to include all sections of society. We do not want to discriminate based on caste, sect, or religion,” Rajnath added.