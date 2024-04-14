Rajnath Singh slams Tejashwi Yadav: ‘Eat fish, pig or elephant… why show?’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav amid the row over the latter's video in which he is seen eating fish with Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani. Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Addressing a public rally in Bihar's Jamui, Rajnath Singh said, “You may eat fish, a pig or an elephant. But what is the point you are trying to prove by making a show of your act at a time when people are observing austerities.”

"They think people of a particular religion will vote for them because of this. Lalu ji, I request you to handle such people," the union minister added.

At the rally, Singh also slammed Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti. Singh said those in jail and currently out on bail are talking about sending Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prison.

Recently, a video of Tejashwi Yadav eating fish with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani went viral on social media. After being attacked for eating ‘non-veg during Navratri,’ Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the video was from April 8 and that he deliberately posted it late to check the ‘IQ’ of BJP leaders, who have “no knowledge and never talked about real issues…"

After the video surfaced on X, PM Modi said, “The law doesn’t stop anyone from eating anything, and neither Modi does. All are free to have veg and non-veg whenever they want."

"However, the motives of these people (members of the INDIA bloc) is different. Their objective is similar to Mughals, who did not get satisfaction by just defeating the kings in India. They achieved contentment only when they destroyed temples,” the prime minister added.

Union minister Giriraj Singh also criticised the former Bihar deputy chief minister, labelling him a "seasonal sanatani" and alleged that he engaged in appeasement politics.

(With PTI inputs)