Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 3-day IAF commanders’ conference today

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday inaugurate the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) commander’s conference at its headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in Delhi. The conference, which will take place for three days, is aimed at addressing issues regarding IAF’s operational capabilities in the near future, according to a defence ministry statement.

The conference will be attended by the air officers commanding-in-chief of all commands of IAF, all principal staff officers and all director generals posted at the air headquarters.

During the course of these three days, several discussions will take place to address strategies and policies related to capabilities that would give the Air Force a significant edge over its adversaries, the defence ministry statement said, adding that talks will be held on multiple welfare and human resource measures to improve the administrative efficiency of the IAF.

The conference will also see top commanders of the IAF conducting a comprehensive review of all the security challenges India is facing including the recent border standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, news agency PTI reported quoting officials on Monday.

The above mentioned officials stated that the conference will discuss the current situation in Eastern Ladakh, the site of the Sino-India border standoff apart from the IAF’s capabilities to deal with any situation along the LAC.

India and China have been engaged in a border standoff for more than 11 months. Armies of both the countries are currently negotiating the withdrawal of troops from friction points at the disputed border.

The eleventh round of talks were held on April 10 on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo meeting point and lasted for 13 hours. After the meeting got over, army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand told Hindustan Times on April 11 that Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army saw a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the remaining issues related to the disengagement along the LAC.