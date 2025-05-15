'IAEA should take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons': Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Kashmir

Defence minister Rajanth Singh on Thursday urged the International Atomic Energy Agency or IAEA to take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, days after the nuclear-armed neighbours ended their worst military conflict in nearly three decades. Defence minister Rajnath Singh being received by Army chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi on his arrival in Srinagar. (PTI)

Rajnath Singh kick-started a crucial visit to Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the overall security situation, especially along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border.

“The world knows that our army's aim is accurate, and when they hit the target, they leave the counting to the enemy. How strong is India's pledge against terrorism today it can be known from the fact that we did not even care about their nuclear blackmail.

“The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has threatened India. Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Rajnath Singh said while addressing Indian soldiers in Srinagar's Badami Bagh Cantonment.

The defence minister credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. Rajnath Singh also lauded the “anger” which was shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan and terrorism.

“The entire country is proud of what you did during Operation Sindoor under the able leadership and guidance of our PM Modi. I may be your defence minister, but before that I am a citizen of India. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed their anger towards Pakistan and terrorism with complete unity. I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I have come to feel the energy that has destroyed the enemy. The way you destroyed the Pakistani posts and weavers across the border, the enemy can never forget that,” Rajnath Singh said.

It is the defence minister's first trip to Jammu and Kashmir since Operation Sindoor,

Top military officials will brief the defence minister on various aspects of the prevailing security situation, officials said.

The defence minister will review the overall situation as well as combat readiness of the frontline troops at the Indian Army's XV Corps in Srinagar.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani actions were strongly responded to by the Indian side. The Indian military targeted eight Pakistani air bases with missiles and other long-range weapons on May 10 in retaliation for Pakistan's attempts to strikes 26 military facilities.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both sides on the afternoon of May 10.