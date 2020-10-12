Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurates 8 bridges in Uttarakhand, says will benefit remote areas

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 16:01 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated 44 newly built bridges including eight in Uttarakhand, by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in a virtual programme attended by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other officials.

In Uttarakhand, all the eight bridges inaugurated are located in the hill district of Pithoragarh which shares the border with Nepal and China. Hailing the development, Singh said that the bridges are of strategic importance and would help in improving connectivity to remote areas.

The eight bridges in Pithoragarh district have been built in Kulanagad, Tullagad, Dongatoll, Dobat-1, Elagad, Sirall, Sayaldhar and Charigad areas. The eight bridges range from 30m to 85m with Dongatoll being the shortest one--30m while Charigad is the longest one--85m.

CM Rawat appreciating the work of BRO said, “The bridges will be beneficial especially for the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. They will also help in the development of the remote areas of the district by improving connectivity.”

He said that the people of the remote areas up in the hills of Pithoragarh were demanding the bridges for a long time. “Their demands have now finally been met, thus opening new avenues of development there.”

Rawat also hailed the BRO saying, “It built these bridges in considerable time which shows its efficiency and the determination of the government to improve the infrastructure of the strategically important areas in the hills.”

Earlier after inaugurating the 44 bridges built by BRO in seven states and Union Territories, defence minister Rajnath Singh said, “The bridges will play a very vital role in supplying essentials to the armed forces in the areas near the border with China.”

“These will fulfill the strategic requirement of connectivity to the border areas considering the fact that we have ongoing border issues with both China and Pakistan,” Singh said.