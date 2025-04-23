Rajnath Singh's chilling warning to Pahalgam attackers, 'actors behind the scenes': 'We will reach…'

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday issued a chilling warning to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and the "actors behind the scenes", saying they will soon receive a "loud and clear" response from India. Defence minister Rajnath Singh promised India's 'loud and clear' response to the Pahalgam attack.(PTI file photo)

A day after 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists near the Jammu and Kashmir town, the minister said India will "reach" those who carried out the attack and those who masterminded it.

"Yesterday, in Pahalgam, targeting a particular religion, terrorists executed a cowardly act, in which we lost many innocent lives... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country," said Singh.

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Rajnath Singh today reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources told PTI that the nearly two-and-a-half-hour meeting was attended by NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal AK Singh.

In the meeting, Army Chief Gen Dwivedi presented a detailed overview of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including deployment of his forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was touring Saudi Arabia at the time of the attack, condemned the attack and promised to bring to justice who carried out the "heinous act".

He later cut short his visit and returned to Delhi this morning. He later met NSA Dobal, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

Several countries, including the United States, have condemned the attack. US President Donald Trump spoke with PM Modi on Tuesday night and assured his support.