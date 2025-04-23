Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajnath Singh's chilling warning to Pahalgam attackers, 'actors behind the scenes': 'We will reach…'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2025 04:54 PM IST

Rajnath Singh today reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday issued a chilling warning to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and the "actors behind the scenes", saying they will soon receive a "loud and clear" response from India.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh promised India's 'loud and clear' response to the Pahalgam attack.(PTI file photo)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh promised India's 'loud and clear' response to the Pahalgam attack.(PTI file photo)

A day after 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists near the Jammu and Kashmir town, the minister said India will "reach" those who carried out the attack and those who masterminded it.

"Yesterday, in Pahalgam, targeting a particular religion, terrorists executed a cowardly act, in which we lost many innocent lives... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country," said Singh.

Also read: 'Kill them on the spot’: Anguished families of Pahalgam attack victims demand swift justice

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Rajnath Singh today reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources told PTI that the nearly two-and-a-half-hour meeting was attended by NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal AK Singh.

Also read: Heartbreaking story behind viral Pahalgam photo: A Navy officer, schoolteacher wife on their honeymoon

In the meeting, Army Chief Gen Dwivedi presented a detailed overview of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including deployment of his forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was touring Saudi Arabia at the time of the attack, condemned the attack and promised to bring to justice who carried out the "heinous act".

He later cut short his visit and returned to Delhi this morning. He later met NSA Dobal, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

Several countries, including the United States, have condemned the attack. US President Donald Trump spoke with PM Modi on Tuesday night and assured his support.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rajnath Singh's chilling warning to Pahalgam attackers, 'actors behind the scenes': 'We will reach…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On