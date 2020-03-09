e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Rajya Sabha election: BJP hopeful of increasing its tally

Rajya Sabha election: BJP hopeful of increasing its tally

The BJP managed to pass several crucial bills in the Rajya Sabha despite not being the single largest party in the House.

india Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:59 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled for March 26.
The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled for March 26.(PTI Photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hopeful of increasing its tally in the Rajya Sabha, following the March 26 election to fill as many as 55 vacancies, and is keeping its cards close to its chest over the list of party nominees who will make it to the Upper House.

While parties such as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have announced their candidates for the election, the Congress is also abuzz with speculation about likely candidates; however, in the BJP there is very little that the party functionaries aware of details are giving out.

Party sources said the process of selecting probable names to represent various states in the Upper House has begun and the list of candidates will be announced shortly.

“There are some names being discussed by the state units in consultation with the central leaders; in a day or two these will be finalised,” said a party general secretary.

The BJP, which managed to pass crucial bills in the Rajya Sabha such as the ban on triple talaq and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir despite not being the single largest party in the House, is expecting to add at least 12 seats to its tally. Currently, the BJP has 82 members, but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 97 seats, which is way short of the halfway mark in the house of 245.

Of the total vacancies, 18 are from the BJP’s tally. Though the electoral reverses it faced in state assembly polls such as Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh will impact its position in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP is hopeful of adding one seat each from Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, and two from Maharashtra.

A party functionary said there could be a contest for at least three seats in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand; while the BJP is confident of getting two of the four seats in Gujarat, three in Assam, and one each from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

As per the list of upcoming retirements put out by the Rajya Sabha, there will be seven vacancies from Maharashtra, six from Tamil Nadu, five each from Bihar and West Bengal, four each from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telengana and Odisha, two each from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh and one each from Assam, Manipur, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

tags
top news
LIVE| 43 people in India have coronavirus disease: Health Ministry
LIVE| 43 people in India have coronavirus disease: Health Ministry
Coronavirus fear spooks markets as nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor money wiped off
Coronavirus fear spooks markets as nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor money wiped off
Covid-19: What we know and what we don’t
Covid-19: What we know and what we don’t
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
JeM chief Masood Azhar moved to Rawalpindi for personal safety: Intel
JeM chief Masood Azhar moved to Rawalpindi for personal safety: Intel
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
trending topics
Yes Bank customersSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateYes Bank balance sheetReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news