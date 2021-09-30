Rakesh Wadhawan can undergo pacemaker implantation: State to HC

Housing and Development Infrastructure Limited promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, who has been under arrest in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank fraud case, can undergo dual-chamber pacemaker implantation at Mumbai’s Sir J J Hospital. The Maharashtra prison authorities told the Bombay high court this on Wednesday in response to Wadhawan’s bail plea on health grounds. The KEM Hospital, where Wadhawan has been admitted since the beginning of September, and an expert private consultant have said he needed to undergo pacemaker implantation due to fluctuations in his heart.

The KEM Hospital informed single-judge bench of justice Bharati Dangre that it did not have the facility to carry out the implantation. The bench later asked the prison authorities to find out whether any other government hospital in Mumbai had the facility or whether they were willing to allow Wadhawan to undergo the procedure at a private hospital at his own cost.

Additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde submitted a KEM Hospital letter in the court on Wadhawan’s health condition. The letter said he was also suffering from chronic kidney disease and was advised to undergo the dual chamber pacemaker implantation.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, who appeared for Wadhawan on September 24, presented the medical report of the consultant before the bench backing the KEM Hospital’s findings.

Sir J J Hospital’s cardiology department has said Wadhawan’s clinical examination and assessment of detailed medical records were needed to decide about the stability of his health condition.