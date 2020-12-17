e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Shetra says temple to be built using only domestic funds

Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Shetra says temple to be built using only domestic funds

Rai also said for construction of the temple, no foreign funding can be collected as the trust doesn’t have enough necessary approvals while CSR funds can be considered for adjoining buildings of the temple.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 09:09 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
A general view of Ayodhya City.
A general view of Ayodhya City. (ANI Photo)
         

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built using domestic funds collected from the general public through a mass contact programme as its trust doesn’t have required approvals for accepting donations from abroad, general secretary of the trust Champat Rai said on Wednesday.

Underlining that the Ram temple would actually take the form of a ‘rashtra temple’, he said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Shetra is going to start the mass contact and contribution campaign across the country for construction of the temple.  Addressing a press conference here, Rai said photographs of the proposed new model of the temple will also reach crores of households through this campaign.  “Voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 will be made available,” he said.

In order to maintain transparency in the financial dealings and transactions, the trust has printed 4 crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, 8 crore coupons of Rs 100 and 12 lakhs coupons of Rs 1,000 denomination, he said.

Rai also said for construction of the temple, no foreign funding can be collected as the trust doesn’t have enough necessary approvals while CSR funds can be considered for adjoining buildings of the temple.

He further said no target has been fixed for collecting funds and no estimate has been made of expenditure for construction of the temple.

Rai said through this campaign, the public will also be made aware of the historical significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

tags
top news
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
1st Test, Day 1 Live: India opt to bat, Green makes debut for Australia
1st Test, Day 1 Live: India opt to bat, Green makes debut for Australia
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
‘He held them together’: Paine names ‘glue’ of Team India
‘He held them together’: Paine names ‘glue’ of Team India
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In