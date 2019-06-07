Ram Madhav’s ‘power’ prediction for BJP has a message for Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party would still be in power in 2047 when the country celebrates centenary of its Independence, said BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav during a victory rally held at Agartala on Friday.

“The BJP won this parliamentary election due to its success in making a strong India by stopping corruption and communal unrest. Our party never used successes of Indian Army in poll campaigns except supporting use of nationalism in campaigns. We are confident our party will still be in power in 2047 when India will celebrate centenary of its independence,” said Madhav at a rally held in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in the capital city on Friday.

He further claimed that the BJP would break the record of Congress party’s rule in the Centre and emerge as the longest serving party in power in the Centre in future.

After securing power in Tripura Assembly polls last year, the BJP, for the first time, won both the Lok Sabha seats from the state this year.

“17 crore Indians had voted for us in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. This year, the number rose to 23 crores. The BJP government led by Narendra Modiji would go a long way,” said Madhav.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in his speech, highlighted his year-long work in different sectors after assuming power in 2018.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 21:16 IST