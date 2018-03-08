Ram Madhav says leaders should emulate ex-Tripura CM Sarkar
The comment came after Ram Madhav called on Manik Sarkar at the CPI-M office in Agartala to invite him for the oath ceremony of a new government in the northeast state.india Updated: Mar 08, 2018 22:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
Although ideologically opposed to him, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav on Thursday praised the frugality of former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar — also a CPI-M politburo member — that he said was something for other leaders to emulate.
The comment came after Madhav called on Sarkar at the CPI-M office in Agartala to invite him for the oath ceremony of a new government in the northeast state.
“True to his character, he (Sarkar) has shifted to the party office immediately after resigning as chief minister post the election. (This is) something for leaders to emulate,” Madhav tweeted.