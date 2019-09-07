e-paper
‘Ram Siya Ke... ’ banned in Punjab following objection by Balmikis

Dalits and Balmikis constitute about 32% of Punjab population, the highest among all states in the country. The community leaders allege that the serial is showings wrong facts about Bhagwan Valmiki and it is hurting their religious sentiments.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The telecast of ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush’ was suspended under the provisions of Section 19 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.
The telecast of ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush’ was suspended under the provisions of Section 19 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.(Photo: @_Butterxfly/ Twitter )
         

District magistrates across the state have banned telecast of popular “Ram Siya Ke Luv-Kush” serial on Color TV with immediate effect for a month citing “strong objections to the contents” by leaders of the Balmiki community.

The telecast was suspended under the provisions of Section 19 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995. All local cable operators are asked to abide by the directions.

“Following strong objections to the content of the serial by leaders of some communities, it had become mandatory to stop the screening of serial in public interest to maintain communal harmony, law and order in the district,” they said.

Dalits and Balmikis constitute about 32% of Punjab population, the highest among all states in the country. The community leaders allege that the serial is showings wrong facts about Bhagwan Valmiki and it is hurting their religious sentiments. They have also demanded action against the TV channel for distorting history of Valmiki Ramayana.

(with PTI inputs)

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 13:53 IST

