Ram temple movie won’t stall mediation, says SC, refuses early hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused an early hearing on a plea seeking stay on the release of a movie ‘Ram ki Janmabhoomi’ alleging it would prejudice the mediation process in Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid case.

“What’s the relation between movie and mediation. Parties want to settle it. We are not so pessimistic. No film can come in the way of mediation,” a Supreme Court bench of Justice SA Bobde and Justice S Abdul Nazeer said.

The petitioner, advocate Lily Thomas, contended the film’s screening would affect the mediation process and therefore it’s screening should be put on hold until mediation is over.

The top court has posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

A three-member panel led by former Supreme Court judge Justice FMI Kalifullah is holding mediation proceedings to find an amicable settlement to the long-pending civil litigation over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid. The talks are being held subsequent to a direction by a constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 11:31 IST