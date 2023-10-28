News / India News / Ram temple to soon be ready; embrace Sanskrit: Modi in Madhya Pradesh

Ram temple to soon be ready; embrace Sanskrit: Modi in Madhya Pradesh

ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Oct 28, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Modi said that the country was now focused on harnessing both development and its ancient traditions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya, for which seers had contributed both inside and outside court would “soon be ready”, and that while India became independent in 1947, the country did not lose the “mentality of the colonised” and continued to harbor hatred towards sacred languages like Sanksrit. The Prime Minister was speaking at Tulsi Peeth, a religious organisation set up by Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, twenty days before the state goes to the polls on November 17. Prime Minister Modi said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya was the dream of “every countryman” and that Jagadguru Rambhadracharya had played a big role in fulfilling this dream. “The Ram temple for which you have contributed so much, in and outside the court, is about to be ready,” he said. This comes days after Modi accepted an invitation from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for a ceremony on January 22, 2024 where the idol of the lord Rama will be placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

ALSO READ: Ram Temple consecration to take place on Jan 22, Modi to participate

Modi said that the country was now focused on harnessing both development and its ancient traditions. “We became independent, but those who did not lose the mentality of the colonised continued to harbor hatred towards Sanskrit…Whatever national dimension you look at in India, you will witness Sanskrit’s contribution. Sanskrit is not only the language of traditions, it is also the language of our progress and modernity”, he said.

The Prime Minister said that several attempts were made to attack India for a thousand years that included attacks on the Sanskrit language. “If people know their mother tongue, other countries will also appreciate it. But there are some that consider knowledge in Sanskrit a sign of backwardness,” he said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

