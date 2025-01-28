Ramdev's 'worldly pleasure' dig at Mamta Kulkarni: 'Became a saint in one day'

Yoga guru Ramdev has questioned actor Mamata Kulkarni's anointment as the Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhara at the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Former actor Mamta Kulkarni and Yoga guru Ramdev

“The great Kumbh festival of Sanatana, where our roots are connected, is a grand celebration. This is a sacred festival Some people are associating vulgarity, intoxication, and inappropriate behaviour in the name of Kumbh - this is not the true essence of the Maha Kumbh," PTI quoted Ramdev as saying.

Some individuals, who were indulged in worldly pleasures just yesterday, suddenly become saints or even attain titles like Mahamandaleshwar in a single day,” the yoga guru added.

Several saints have opposed Kulkarni's anointment as the Mahamandleshwar-- a title given to spiritual leaders who play a vital role in religious discourse and social upliftment.

Mamta Kulkarni assumes new identity of ‘Mai Mamta Nand Giri’

On January 24, 52-year-old Mamta Kulkarni assumed a new identity of ‘Mai Mamta Nand Giri’. She first took 'sanyas' in the Kinnar Akhara and then she got a new name 'Mai Mamta Nand Giri' in the same akhara.

Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri, alias Tina Maa, told PTI that Kulkarni performed her own 'Pind Daan' on the banks of the River Ganga on Friday.

"I started my penance ('tapasya') in 2000. And I chose Laxmi Narayan Tripathi as my 'pattaguru' because today is Friday... it is the day of Maha Kaali (Goddess Kaali). Yesterday, preparations were on to make me a mahamandaleshwar. But today Maa Shakti instructed me that I choose Laxmi Narayan Tripathi because that person is a 'saakshaat' (direct) form of Ardhnaareshwar. What else can be a bigger title than an Ardhnaareshwar doing my 'pattabhishek'," PTI quoted Kulkarni as saying.

In the 1990s, Mamta Kulkarni gained fame through hit films like ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Baazi’. In early 2000, she left the industry and moved abroad, leading a life away from the limelight.



(With agency inputs)