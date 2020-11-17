e-paper
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from Wednesday: All you need to know

Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from Wednesday: All you need to know

The move, seen as a combative measure amid recent rise in cases of Covid-19, has been dubbed as a helpful measure to assess the spread of viral contagion.

Nov 17, 2020
Edited by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A long traffic jam due to Delhi Police placing barricades along Sector 14 Noida border. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
In an order passed on Tuesday, people travelling from Delhi to Noida will be tested for Covid-19 symptoms on a random basis as the coronavirus disease outbreak has grown at an unforeseen scale in the national capital.

The move, seen as a combative measure amid the recent rise in cases of Covid-19, has been dubbed as a helpful measure to assess the spread of viral contagion as it would help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where a large number of people work and commute between Noida and adjoining areas, the officials said.

Here is everything you need to know about the move affecting Delhi-NCR residents:

- The random sampling will be done by a rapid antigen-based test.

- There will be no restriction on free movement of people between Noida and Delhi.

- Only a few randomly selected commuters will be tested under this drill and not all commuters.

- The decision has been taken due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar and is a part of a comprehensive strategy to fight the pandemic which has returned in the district.

- Teams will be deployed at Noida-Delhi borders at DND and Chilla to randomly check people coming from Delhi for the Covid-19 infection.

- All institutions in Gautam Budhh Nagar will be issued advisory to look out for symptomatic people, track them early and provide them with whatever treatment is required, officials have said.

- People will have to follow all Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks or covers, practicing social distancing in public places and avoiding casual approach against the infection, officials have appealed again.

Delhi has recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1 and November 16 while nearly 94,000 patients recovered during the same period, according to official data.

The national capital has witnessed a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

