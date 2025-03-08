Ranveer Allahbadia shoved, pulled by Assam police, video viral

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia was in Guwahati on Friday to appear before the Assam police amid the ongoing investigation into his remarks on Samay Raina's ‘India’s Got Latent' show. A video from the day has gone viral which appears to show the podcaster being shoved by the police personnel. Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before Guwahati police for questioning on Friday.(X video screengrab)

The Guwahati Police questioned Allahbadia for more than four hours. The viral video shows him being escorted by some police officials up a flight of stairs. Some pushing and pulling seem to be involved. Take a look at the video.

Allahbadia, who reached the city on Thursday night, appeared before the Crime Branch, which interrogated him for several hours. He was accompanied by his advocate.

Joint commissioner Ankur Jain led the police team in questioning Allahbadia, whose comments on the YouTube show triggered an outrage on the internet.

"He reached the Crime Branch office around 12.30 pm and interrogation continued for over four hours. He has cooperated with the police and answered all our questions," Jain was quoted by ANI as saying.

The officer said that Allahbadia has assured the police to extend his cooperation in the future as well and will come to Guwahati whenever he is called for the case.

"This is an ongoing investigation and four more people are yet to come. The three participants of the show, who have not appeared before us, have sent us emails that they are out of the country. We will send them notices again and will take action accordingly," Jain added.

The Ranveer Allahbadia row

Several cases were lodged against Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, across the country for his comments on parents and sex. He made those comments during a guest appearance on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show ‘India's Got Latent'.

Among the several FIRs, the Guwahati Police registered the case on February 10 under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia, IT Act, Cinematograph Act, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Though the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, it termed his remarks "vulgar" and said he had a "dirty mind" that shamed society.

Aside from Allahbadia and Raina, other YouTubers named in the case were comics Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.

Along with the five YouTubers, the owner of the place where the shooting of the show took place has been named in the FIR

On February 27, Guwahati Police quizzed Chanchlani in connection with the case. The Gauhati high court had on February 18 granted interim bail to Chanchlani.