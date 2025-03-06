Ranya Rao's DGP stepfather dismayed: ‘She never came to our house after…’

Ramachandra Rao, the DGP of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, said on Thursday that he was "disappointed" and "dismayed" with the recovery of over 14 kg of smuggled gold from his stepdaughter, Kannada actress Ranya Rao. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested from the Kempagowda International Airport.

He said Ranya Rao got married to Jatin Hukkeri four months ago. However, since then, they never visited the police officer's house.

He also said he was "completely" unaware of Ranya Rao and her husband's “business affairs”, reported ANI.

“Ranya got married to Jatin Hukkeri 4 months ago. She never came to our house after the marriage. We are completely unaware of her and her husband Jatin's business affairs. This has come as a complete shock and a matter of great disappointment and dismay for us. If there has been any violation, the law will take its course,” Ramachandra Rao said.

Why was Ranya Rao arrested?

Ranya Rao, known for her roles in Kannada films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki', was arrested earlier this week by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after returning from Dubai.

Also read: Ranya Rao arrest: Actor reportedly visited Dubai 30 times; her fee per kg of gold was…

She had been visiting Dubai regularly because of which she had been under the scanner of DRI.

The authorities recovered 14.8 kilograms of gold strapped on her body.

"I was shocked and devastated when such an incident came to my notice through the media. I was not aware of any of these things. Like any other father, I was also shocked. She is not living with us; she is living separately with her husband, and there must be some problem between them due to some family issues," he told ANI on Wednesday.

Ranya Rao had allegedly smuggled gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore. She reportedly visited Dubai 30 times in less than a year, making her a suspect.

She allegedly used her influence to go past security clearances. She was paid ₹1 lakh per kg for smuggling gold.