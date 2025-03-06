Ranya Rao's DGP stepfather was involved in money seizure controversy

Kannada actor Ranya Rao was arrested from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth crores. She was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials when the Emirates flight she was travelling in landed at the Bengaluru airport on Monday evening. Ranya Rao is the stepdaughter of a senior police officer DGP K Ramachandra Rao. (File)

Ranya Rao was put under surveillance due to her multiple visits between Dubai and India, according to officials.

She is the stepdaughter of a senior police officer K Ramachandra Rao and was allegedly using her relations and connections to evade security checks at airports during her visits. However, her step father K Ramachandra Rao distanced himself from her after the smuggling accusations, saying he doesn’t have any connection with her activities.

K Ramachandra Rao controversy

While KR Rao may have said that he is not involved in his stepdaughter’s activities, he himself is no stranger to controversies. KR Rao currently serves as Director General of Police (DGP) since October 2023. Before this, he also served as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Southern Range. During his tenure as the IGP, KR Rao’s name surfaced in a case involving a huge cash seizure dating back to 2014.

A private bus heading towards Kerala’s Calicut was intercepted by police near Yelwal, Mysuru. The police claimed to have seized ₹20 lakh during the raid, however, merchants from Kerala, who were transporting the money, argued that the actual sum was ₹2.27 crore. They also accused the police of diverting a huge portion of the funds by colluding with a businessman.

KR Rao’s handling of the case had serious shortcomings, revealed a CID investigation, according to a senior officer. It was found that some officers working under KR Rao’s supervision were involved in the alleged theft. While he denied any wrongdoing on his part, Rao was reassigned after the case.

He now serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

With inputs from Arun Dev