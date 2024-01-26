‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’: President's Bodyguard escorts Murmu, Macron on 75th Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron rode in a special presidential carriage escorted by the President's Bodyguard or ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’ as they made their way to the Kartavya Path to participate in the Republic Day celebrations on Friday. The ‘traditional buggy,’ was ditched by the presidential palace 40 years ago but, however, found its way to the Republic Day celebrations this year.

President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron ride in special presidential carriage escorted by the President's Bodyguard.(ANI)