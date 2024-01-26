‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’: President's Bodyguard escorts Murmu, Macron on 75th Republic Day
Jan 26, 2024 12:42 PM IST
The President's Bodyguard traces its origins back to September 1773. It completed 250 years of its service in November last year.
President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron rode in a special presidential carriage escorted by the President's Bodyguard or ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’ as they made their way to the Kartavya Path to participate in the Republic Day celebrations on Friday. The ‘traditional buggy,’ was ditched by the presidential palace 40 years ago but, however, found its way to the Republic Day celebrations this year.
The President’s Bodyguard (PBG), dressed in striking red uniforms mounted on horses and accompanied the buggy.
More about the oldest regiment in the Indian Army
- The President's Bodyguard, an elite regiment of the Indian Army, completed 250 years of service in November last year. It is the oldest regiment in the Indian Army.
- The regiment was originally named the Governor-General’s Bodyguard and later the Viceroy’s Bodyguard until it came to be known as the President's Bodyguard on January 27, 1950.
- The Regiment was presented the standard of bodyguard and their regimental standard 60 years ago in 1963 by the then President of India, Dr S. Radhakrishnan.
- Initially, it comprised 50 troopers selected from the ‘Moghal Horse,’ a unit raised by local ‘sardars’ in 1760. However, in the same year, Maharaja Chait Singh of Benares contributed an additional 50 troopers, bringing the unit's strength to 100. The motto of the regiment is, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ (Victory to Mother India).
- The regiment has 222 personnel at present including 4 officers, 20 Junior Commissioned Officers, and 198 soldiers.
- On the occasion of its 250-year celebration last year, presented the President's Standard of Bodyguard and Regimental Standard to the President's Bodyguard at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
