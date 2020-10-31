e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name

Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name

An officer from the Mumbai police’s cyber cell said the accused created a video of Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh and posted abusive content from the Twitter handle.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:57 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon poses for a photograph in Mumbai.
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon poses for a photograph in Mumbai. (ANI FILE)
         

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has filed a First Information Report, or FIR, against an unknown person for creating a fake Twitter profile in her name to post tweets defaming the Mumbai police, its chief Param Bir Singh and morphing his pictures.

An officer from the Mumbai police’s cyber cell said the accused created a video of Singh and posted abusive content from the Twitter handle. “The accused also defamed Marathi language and Marathi speakers through his/her Twitter posts,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The police have filed a case against the accused under the Indian Penal Code sections including those pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs, public mischief, and identity theft under the Information Technology Act.

A second police officer said their initial investigation has found a bot may have been used in defaming the Mumbai police and state government. “After registering the offence, Twitter blocked this handle.”

tags
top news
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962: IMD
Delhi sees coldest October since 1962: IMD
DC vs MI LIVE: Anrich Nortje breaks MI’s opening stand, de Kock departs
DC vs MI LIVE: Anrich Nortje breaks MI’s opening stand, de Kock departs
Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
LIVE: ‘NDA will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA will form govt with clear 2/3rd majority in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
KXIP vs RR Review, DC vs MI & RCB vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs RR Review, DC vs MI & RCB vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In