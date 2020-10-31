Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:57 IST

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has filed a First Information Report, or FIR, against an unknown person for creating a fake Twitter profile in her name to post tweets defaming the Mumbai police, its chief Param Bir Singh and morphing his pictures.

An officer from the Mumbai police’s cyber cell said the accused created a video of Singh and posted abusive content from the Twitter handle. “The accused also defamed Marathi language and Marathi speakers through his/her Twitter posts,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The police have filed a case against the accused under the Indian Penal Code sections including those pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs, public mischief, and identity theft under the Information Technology Act.

A second police officer said their initial investigation has found a bot may have been used in defaming the Mumbai police and state government. “After registering the offence, Twitter blocked this handle.”