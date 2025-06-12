RCB fully responsible for stampede, K’taka govt tells high court

The Karnataka government on Wednesday told the High Court that IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bore full responsibility for the deadly stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which left 11 people dead and several others injured. Terming the entire celebration “illegal,” the government argued that RCB neither sought the requisite permissions nor implemented necessary safety measures to manage an event that ultimately drew lakhs of people. (AFP)

Opposing the bail plea of RCB’s head of marketing, Nikhil Sosale, who was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on June 6, the state submitted that RCB’s last-minute social media posts, including announcements about free passes and open invitations to the team’s victory celebration, triggered the massive and unmanageable crowd buildup.

The submissions were made before Justice SR Krishna Kumar, who has reserved orders on Sosale’s bail application and is expected to pronounce the verdict on June 12.

“There was no permission taken. What they submitted was an intimation—not a formal request seeking approval,” Advocate General (AG) Shashi Kiran Shetty told the court. “They tweeted to the world, inviting lakhs of fans without specifying who could enter or what protocols applied. The entire event violated legal norms,” he added.

The AG cited multiple posts made from RCB’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) between 11:30 pm on June 3 and 8:55 am on June 4. These posts announced a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium but offered no details on ticketing, crowd control, or security arrangements.

“At 7 am, they posted the parade route. By 8 am, they were urging fans to gather and cheer. By then, it was too late --- 3.5 to 4 lakh people had already reached the gates…Now they have come to court portraying this as a state-sponsored event. It was not. This was a private celebration organised by RCB,” Shetty contended.

When Justice Kumar asked whether the state’s position was that RCB was “completely responsible,” the AG replied: “Yes. They have tried to shift the blame to the State, but the entire responsibility lies with them. The event was illegal under the Karnataka Police Act and Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with disobedience to lawful orders. This has criminal consequences.”

Defending Sosale, senior advocate Sandesh Chouta argued that the marketing head was being unfairly targeted. “He is merely an employee, not a decision-maker. He cannot be held vicariously liable for actions taken by the company,” Chouta told the court.

Chouta also pointed out that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had publicly invited people to the event, but the AG refuted this claim.

When the bench sought clarity on Sosale’s personal responsibility, Justice Kumar observed: “He is not even a director; just a marketing official. You cannot conflate the company with the individual. Show us a document where it’s his responsibility to seek permission.”

In response, the AG cited a tri-partite agreement between RCB, BCCI and KSCA to underline RCB’s obligations but admitted that the document did not directly implicate Sosale. However, Shetty maintained: “We have identified the right person for arrest based on the investigation so far.”

Chouta further argued that the arrest was procedurally flawed, pointing out that it took place on June 6, even though the investigation had been officially transferred to the CID on June 5. The AG, however, countered that local police were well within their rights to act until the handover was formally completed and insisted the arrest was lawful.

Sosale has also challenged the legality of his arrest, alleging that it was carried out at the behest of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah -- an act he contends exceeds the CM’s constitutional authority in criminal investigations.