‘Reason for increase in violence...’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 12:40 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, blaming his government for rise in violence and breakdown of institutional structures.

“You have seen the increase in violence across the country, lawlessness and atrocities against women. Everyday we read about some woman being raped, molested, thrashed. There is violence against minority communities, hatred is being spread against them. There are reports of violence against Dalits, of thrashing them, cutting off their arms. We also hear about atrocities against tribals, and snatching of their land,” he said in Kerala.

“There is a reason for this breakdown of our institutional structures, a reason that people are taking law into their own hands. It is because the man who is running this country believes in violence and indiscriminate power,” Gandhi added.

The Congress MP was speaking at an event to celebrate the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations in his constituency Wayanad.

His remarks amidst nationwide outrage over rape and killing of a veterinary doctor in Telangana and a 24-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. Five men accused of raping and murdering the veterinarian were killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Hyderabad. While the encounter was widely hailed by the people, some politicians tread a cautious line and advised the police to exercise restraint.

The UP government, meanwhile, is facing flak from the Opposition over the death of Unnao rape victim, who was set on fire by five men, including those who raped her. She was air-lifted to Delhi after the attack on Thursday and died of a cardiac arrest while being treated in a city hospital.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday rushed to Unnao to meet the family of the victim.

Attacking the state government, she questioned the lack of security measures to keep the victim safe. “Keeping in view the past incident why the victim was not given security? What action was taken against the officer who did not lodge her FIR? Atrocity on women is an everyday affair in Uttar Pradesh. What action is the government taking?” she said on Twitter.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the state’s BJP government should resign.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Unao incident is “extremely sad”. He also said that the case will be taken to a fast-track court, and strict punishment will be given.