‘Reasoning is logical but…’: Shashi Tharoor reacts to Sharad Pawar's statement on demand for JPC on Adani issue

Reacting to Sharad Pawar's statement regarding a potential joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe on the Gautam Adani issue, Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said though the NCP chief's reasoning was ‘logical,’ the party stood with the Congress and fellow opposition parties on the Adani controversy, throughout the recently-concluded Budget session of Parliament. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addressing the gathering at a function in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

“We do get his logic…the rule for JPC states that any such panel will have members from the ruling party as well. This means that even if a JPC is constituted, more than 50% of its members will be from the BJP and NDA (National Democratic Alliance),” Tharoor told ANI in Bengaluru.

The senior Congress leader also explained why the opposition was adamant to have a JPC. “…but opposition members will be able to ask questions. They can also ask for files and documents. Thus far, the government has not accepted our demand, but please don't forget that though he (Pawar) is taking a different stand, the NCP has been with us in Parliament, and when the Budget session was adjourned on April 6, it participated in the opposition's protest march to Vijay Chowk.”

What did Pawar say?

The veteran politician made the remark on Friday, while speaking to NDTV, in which the Adani Group is a majority stakeholder. The former Maharashtra CM described allegations of stock manipulation against the conglomerate, and its founder, billionaire Gautam Adani, levelled in January by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, as ‘targeted.’

On joint parliamentary panel, the ex-defence minister reasoned that most of its members would be from the government's side and, therefore, he was not 'certain' how much truth would come out. A day later, on Saturday, he clarified he was not ‘against’ a JPC, which, though he reiterated, would be ‘dominated’ by the ruling party. He added that the committee set up by the Supreme Court would be in a better position to bring out the truth.

Besides the Nationalist Congress Party, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), too, has said it prefers a court-monitored investigation over a parliamentary panel.

In the 543-seat Lok Sabha, the BJP alone has 303 MPs, and in the 238-seat Rajya Sabha, its current strength is 91, the highest among all the parties.

