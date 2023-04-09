Home / India News / ‘Reasoning is logical but…’: Shashi Tharoor reacts to Sharad Pawar's statement on demand for JPC on Adani issue

‘Reasoning is logical but…’: Shashi Tharoor reacts to Sharad Pawar's statement on demand for JPC on Adani issue

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 09, 2023 03:14 PM IST

The NCP chief has questioned the demand for a joint parliamentary committee as majority of its members would be from the ruling BJP.

Reacting to Sharad Pawar's statement regarding a potential joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe on the Gautam Adani issue, Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said though the NCP chief's reasoning was ‘logical,’ the party stood with the Congress and fellow opposition parties on the Adani controversy, throughout the recently-concluded Budget session of Parliament.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addressing the gathering at a function in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addressing the gathering at a function in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Also Read | 'If this is his stand...': Who said what on Sharad Pawar's Adani statement

“We do get his logic…the rule for JPC states that any such panel will have members from the ruling party as well. This means that even if a JPC is constituted, more than 50% of its members will be from the BJP and NDA (National Democratic Alliance),” Tharoor told ANI in Bengaluru.

The senior Congress leader also explained why the opposition was adamant to have a JPC. “…but opposition members will be able to ask questions. They can also ask for files and documents. Thus far, the government has not accepted our demand, but please don't forget that though he (Pawar) is taking a different stand, the NCP has been with us in Parliament, and when the Budget session was adjourned on April 6, it participated in the opposition's protest march to Vijay Chowk.”

What did Pawar say?

The veteran politician made the remark on Friday, while speaking to NDTV, in which the Adani Group is a majority stakeholder. The former Maharashtra CM described allegations of stock manipulation against the conglomerate, and its founder, billionaire Gautam Adani, levelled in January by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, as ‘targeted.’

Also Read | Pawar's open support for Adani raises doubts on durability of opposition unity

On joint parliamentary panel, the ex-defence minister reasoned that most of its members would be from the government's side and, therefore, he was not 'certain' how much truth would come out. A day later, on Saturday, he clarified he was not ‘against’ a JPC, which, though he reiterated, would be ‘dominated’ by the ruling party. He added that the committee set up by the Supreme Court would be in a better position to bring out the truth.

Also Read | Congress reacts to ally Sharad Pawar's remarks on Adani-Hindenburg

Besides the Nationalist Congress Party, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), too, has said it prefers a court-monitored investigation over a parliamentary panel.

Also Read | ‘His stand is party’s stand’: Ajit Pawar backs Sharad Pawar on Adani remark

In the 543-seat Lok Sabha, the BJP alone has 303 MPs, and in the 238-seat Rajya Sabha, its current strength is 91, the highest among all the parties.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
shashi tharoor sharad pawar
shashi tharoor sharad pawar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out