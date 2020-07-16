e-paper
Home / India News / Rebel Congress moves Rajasthan HC against Speaker Joshi’s notice

Rebel Congress moves Rajasthan HC against Speaker Joshi’s notice

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 14:46 IST
Rakesh Goswami
Rakesh Goswami
Hindustantimes
         

Jaipur: A day before 19 Congress rebel lawmakers of Rajasthan assembly, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, are to submit their replies to notices issued by the state assembly Speaker CP Joshi on the petition by chief whip Mahesh Joshi seeking their disqualification, a legislator has moved Rajasthan high court (HC) against the notices.

Justice Satish Sharma would hear the petition filed by one of the rebel Congress members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLA) PR Meena, said a lawyer.

Rajasthan advocate-general MS Singhvi is slated to file a caveat on behalf of Speaker Joshi in the court before the hearing to be held at 3 pm on Thursday.

State transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, Speaker Joshi is empowered to question the rebel lawmakers.

“Everyone needs to follow the party’s whip,” he told media persons.

Earlier, Speaker Joshi had issued notices to 19 rebel MLAs, including Pilot and the petitioner Meena.

The notices stated disqualification of the 19 MLAs from the Rajasthan assembly under the 10th schedule of the Constitution, which deals with anti-defection.

The notices cited an alleged conspiracy to destabilise the democratically elected Ashok Gehlot government, as the rebel lawmakers skipped the Congress legislative party (CLP) meetings on July 13 and 14.

