Rebel MLAs headed to Goa from Guwahati, Shinde says ready for floor test

Shiv Sena MLAs are speculated to be headed to Goa from Guwahati where they had camped for the past few days against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. They are likely to stay at Taj Convention Goa where 71 rooms have reportedly been booked.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that he will be reaching Mumbai on Thursday to “take the required legislative process forward”. Shinde stepped out of the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati on Wednesday morning and visited the Kamakhya Temple - along with two more MLAs from the western state.

Shinde and his two other colleagues were accompanied by Assam BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain.

“I did a darshan of Ma Kamakhya Devi today to seek peace, and prosperity of Maharashtra and its people. Tomorrow we will reach Mumbai to take the required legislative process forward,” Shinde told the media.

The rebel leader also said that he will take part in the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. "I will take part in the floor test and follow all protocols," he said.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday sent a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking him to face a floor test and prove the majority by convening a special session of the state legislature at 11 am on June 30. As per the letter, the floor test must conclude by 5 pm.

The governor in his letter wrote, “After having carefully gone through all the material available before me including the reports in electronic and print media. I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the chief minister is imperative to ensure that the government continues to function with the confidence of the House.”

This comes after a day prior, a purported letter sent from the Maharashtra governor asking for a floor test on June 30 went viral on social media. The Maharashtra Raj Bhavan had claimed that the letter was “fake”.

Shinde, along with some other MLAs have been camping in Guwahati since June 22 triggering a massive political crisis in Maharashtra and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

On Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to the rebel MLAs to come for talks. “If you come forward and speak, we will sort out the issues. As Shiv Sena party chief and family head, I am still worried about you. Come here for a dialogue,” he had said.

