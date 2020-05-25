Record room in Noida Authority office catches fire, no causalities reported

india

Updated: May 25, 2020 12:29 IST

Noida: A record room in the Noida Authority’s office in Sector 6 caught fire on Monday at around 9.10am. No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is still unknown, officials said.

“A fire broke out on the ground floor in the industry department section’s record room and was brought under control with the help of four fire tenders,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The officials said that the extent of the damage is being assessed, as several files that contained old records were charred in the blaze.

The police said that a security guard reported the fire. The office was empty because Eid-ul-Fitr, a public holiday, is being celebrated on Monday, and also the ongoing lockdown restrictions are in place to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Noida Authority’s office also reported another fire on June 26, 2019, which was caused due to a short circuit.