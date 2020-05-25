e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Record room in Noida Authority office catches fire, no causalities reported

Record room in Noida Authority office catches fire, no causalities reported

india Updated: May 25, 2020 12:29 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: A record room in the Noida Authority’s office in Sector 6 caught fire on Monday at around 9.10am. No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is still unknown, officials said.

“A fire broke out on the ground floor in the industry department section’s record room and was brought under control with the help of four fire tenders,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The officials said that the extent of the damage is being assessed, as several files that contained old records were charred in the blaze.

The police said that a security guard reported the fire. The office was empty because Eid-ul-Fitr, a public holiday, is being celebrated on Monday, and also the ongoing lockdown restrictions are in place to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Noida Authority’s office also reported another fire on June 26, 2019, which was caused due to a short circuit.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In