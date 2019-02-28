Red alert across all Mumbai Metro stations after heightened security in Delhi stations

The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) issued a red alert across all the 12 stations in the Maharashtra capital on Thursday, a day after Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) declared a similar alert for its network.

The move comes in a wake of escalating tension between India and Pakistan for the last two days.

“Basis the inputs received from security agencies, Mumbai Metro One has imposed Red Alert on all 12 stations with immediate effect. We seek cooperation and support from our esteemed commuters,” Mumbai Metro One tweeted.

The Reliance Infrastructure-led MMOPL operates the 11.5km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 corridor.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state legislature that security has been stepped up across the city.

More details are awaited.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the paramilitary force that provides Metro security, had said will frisk passengers twice before allowing entry to the network in Delhi. It has also deployed officers in plain clothes at station premises.

CISF officials said they have stepped up the vigil at areas surrounding Metro stations near VVIP areas and at stations such as Chandni Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station and Kashmiri Gate, which witness a heavy footfall.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 10:51 IST